Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Donald Trump demand

The new deal must still be approved by South Korea's parliament, but it would boost South Korea's contribution to 1.03 trillion won ($890 million) from 960 billion won in 2018.

South Korean officials signed a short-term agreement on February 10 that would boost the amount Seoul contributes toward the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid US President Donald Trump's call for more money.

Unlike past agreements, which lasted for five years, this deal is scheduled to expire in one year, potentially forcing both sides back to the bargaining table within months.
