South Korea set to order striking truckers back to work

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over a cabinet meeting to discuss issuing a "start-work" order after the government failed to reach a deal with unions on Monday.

South Korea's government will decide on Tuesday whether to take the unprecedented step of invoking tough strike-busting laws to end a six-day work stoppage by truck drivers, which is hurting the economy, the presidential office said.

The strike – the second in less than six months by truckers over minimum pay – is causing an estimated 300 billion won ($224 million) in losses daily and disrupting industrial activity at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy expects a slump in growth to 1.7% next year.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Yoon said his government's tough response to strikes this year is starting to establish rule of law in industrial relations, which he told Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in a video call last week would help eliminate the risks of unfair labour practices.

Yoon's office said the cabinet would consider becoming the first South Korean administration to issue an order forcing striking transport workers back to their jobs.

Failure to comply can lead to punishments such as cancellation of licences and three years in jail or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,550).