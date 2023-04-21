English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    South Korea says summit with Biden to give significant attention to North Korea rights

    South Korean President Yoon is to meet with Biden on Wednesday during a week-long state visit to the United States.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    South Korea's ambassador to Washington Cho Hyun-dong said on Friday he was sure North Korean human rights would be given significant attention in summit talks between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

    In a virtual address to the same event at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the "dire" rights situation in North Korea must not be forgotten and the world should work together to address it.

    South Korean President Yoon is to meet with Biden on Wednesday during a week-long state visit to the United States.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #biden #North Korea #Politics #South Korea #world
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 07:29 pm