South Korea says sending special envoy to North Korea to prepare for summit

The special envoy will also discuss "establishing peace," "advancing inter-Korean ties," and the "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," said a spokesman for South Korea's presidential Blue House.
South Korea said on Friday it will dispatch a special envoy to the North Korean capital on September 5 to discuss the timing of a summit between the two countries' leaders expected to take place later in the month.
The special envoy will also discuss "establishing peace," "advancing inter-Korean ties," and the "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," said a spokesman for South Korea's presidential Blue House.
The first meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Panmunjom in April was the high point of a remarkable thaw in ties after more than a year of rising tension and fears of war over the North's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.