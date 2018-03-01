App
Feb 28, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea says sanctions do not aim to bring down North Korea

"Sanctions are not an end in themselves and not meant to bring down North Korea but to make it understand that its future lies not in nuclear weapons but in working with the global community towards denuclearlisation," Kang said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sanctions on North Korea aim to pressure it to give up its nuclear ambitions, not to bring down the government, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Our consistent message should be that it must make the right decision. And if it does, we are ready to work together towards a brighter and prosperous future for North Korea."

"Our consistent message should be that it must make the right decision. And if it does, we are ready to work together towards a brighter and prosperous future for North Korea."

