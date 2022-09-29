North Korea fired ballistic missile off east coast, South Korea says
The launch came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea to staunch the U.S. ally and amid worries that the North is about to conduct a nuclear test the seventh since 2006 and its first since 2017.
Reuters
September 29, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris walks towards the demarcation line at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, in Panmunjom on September 29, 2022.
LEAH MILLIS / POOL / AFP
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, following the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles a day earlier.
