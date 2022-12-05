 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea says North Korea fired artillery rounds near border

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

South Korea's military said it communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the agreement.

South Korea's military said North Korea fired about 130 suspected artillery rounds on Monday into the water near their western and eastern sea borders, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbours.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons, fired Monday afternoon from North Korea's western and eastern coastal areas, fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions. There were no immediate reports of shells falling inside South Korean territorial waters.

South Korea's military said it communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the agreement. The South Korean and US militaries were closely monitoring North Korea's military activities while strengthening their readiness to respond to any "potential contingency", the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The North Korean firings were possibly a response to South Korean artillery exercises scheduled from Monday to Wednesday near the inland border town of Cheorwon.

The firings also came days after Washington, Seoul and Tokyo announced largely symbolic sanctions on some North Korean people and institutions accused of illicit activities to finance the country's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

It was the first time North Korea has fired weapons into the maritime buffer zones since Nov 3, when around 80 artillery shells landed within North Korea's side of the zone off its eastern coast.