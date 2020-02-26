App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,146: KCDC

Of the new cases, 134 were from Daegu city, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has been linked to outbreaks, is located.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on February 26, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

Of the new cases, 134 were from Daegu city, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has been linked to outbreaks, is located.

The coronavirus originated in China before spreading to dozens of other countries and territories.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Health #world

