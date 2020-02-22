App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases, total 346

Among the latest cases, 92 were connected to a hospital in Cheongdo, a southern city connected to a religious sect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea reported 142 more coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 346. An additional death was also reported, bringing the total to two, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

More than 150 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.

Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji's founder Lee Man-hee.

County officials said Friday that a three-day funeral was held for his brother three weeks ago at a hall owned by the hospital, where 92 new cases were confirmed on Saturday morning.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 09:03 am

tags #world #World News

