South Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set second straight national record

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Heo Ran)

South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from July 12, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.

The country reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, up from Wednesday's previous record of 1,275 a day. On Thursday a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6.00 p.m. and rallies or other events are banned. Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10.00 p.m.

"Seoul alone saw 500 confirmed cases for the third day," Kim told a televised government meeting. "Four out of five infections are from the metropolitan Seoul area."

While the new, 'Level 4' restrictions - the toughest of all distancing measures - will be imposed on July 12, Kim also advised the public to refrain from any private gatherings starting Friday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He also said that during the two-week semi-lockdown the government will suspend a programme introduced earlier this year that allowed mask-free outdoor gatherings for citizens vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot.

South Korea has only given both shots in the dual vaccination process to just over 10% of its 52 million population, while 30% have received at least one dose, the majority of whom are aged over 60. The country aims to reach herd immunity before November by inoculating 70% of the public with at least one shot by September.

South Korea's total COVID-19 infections to date stand at 165,344, with 2,036 deaths.