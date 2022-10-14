South Korea president Yoon Suk-yeol pledges to build strong readiness against North Korea threats

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said his government has been working on building a watertight readiness posture against North Korea's provocations since he took office, following North Korea's missile test and deployment of military aircraft that flew near the border dividing the two countries.
