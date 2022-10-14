 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea president Yoon Suk-yeol pledges to build strong readiness against North Korea threats

Reuters
Oct 14, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said his government has been working on building a watertight readiness posture against North Korea's provocations since he took office, following North Korea's missile test and deployment of military aircraft that flew near the border dividing the two countries.

Representative Image

TAGS: #North Korea #South Korea #World News #Yoon Suk Yeol
first published: Oct 14, 2022 06:30 am
