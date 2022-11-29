 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea orders striking truckers in cement industry back to jobs

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

The cement industry estimates a cumulative output loss of about 64 billion won ($47.81 million) as of Monday, lobby group Korea Cement Association said.

South Korea ordered striking truckers in the cement industry to return to work on Tuesday, an unprecedented step that invokes tough strike-busting laws as construction sites run out of building materials nationwide.

The second strike in less than six months over minimum pay is causing daily losses of an estimated 300 billion won ($224 million) and disrupting industrial activity in Asia's fourth-largest economy, which expects growth to slump next year.

"Please return to your positions before it's too late," President Yoon Suk-yeol told a cabinet meeting. "I will firmly establish the rule of law between labour and management during my term and will never compromise with illegality."

As the strike enters its sixth day, work has halted at more than 250 building sites, or about half of all sites, as supplies of concrete grow scarce, the government said.

About 1,000 of roughly 2,500 bulk cement trailers are unionised, it said, but the industry had shipped just a tenth of the usual daily shipments needed for the peak season from September to early December.