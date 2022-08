South Korea's consumer inflation sped up to a nearly 24-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's view for further central bank tightening this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood 6.3% higher in July than a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.0% rise seen in June. The July inflation rate was the fastest pace since a 6.8% gain in November 1998.

It matched the median forecast in a Reuters survey.