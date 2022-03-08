South Korea fired warning shots at North Korea patrol vessel violating maritime border
South Korea's military fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that violated the inter-Korean maritime border while chasing a North Korean fishing boat, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
Reuters
March 08, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
North Korea said on Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said.
