    South Korea fired warning shots at North Korea patrol vessel violating maritime border

    South Korea's military fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that violated the inter-Korean maritime border while chasing a North Korean fishing boat, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    March 08, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    South Korea's military fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that violated the inter-Korean maritime border while chasing a North Korean fishing boat, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 12:48 pm
