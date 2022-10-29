English
    South Korea: Dozens in cardiac arrest after Seoul crowd surge, say officials

    Police said dozens of people are being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

    Associated Press
    October 29, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
    Revellers in costume take a selfie picture during Halloween celebrations at the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

    South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.

    Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district. He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest Sunday but said they were in the dozens.

    Police said dozens of people are being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 08:59 pm
