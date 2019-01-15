App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 02:20 PM IST

South Korea defense report doesn't refer to North Korea as enemy

South Korea's defense white paper published on January 15 doesn't include its typical term labelling North Korea its "enemy, "present enemy" or "main enemy."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
South Korea has stopped calling North Korea an "enemy" in its biennial defense document in an apparent effort to continue reconciliation with Pyongyang.

The development comes as US and North Korean leaders are looking to set up their second summit to defuse an international standoff over the North's nuclear program.

The terminologies have been a source of animosity between the Koreas because the North called it a provocation that demonstrated how hostile the South was.

South Korea first called North Korea a "main enemy" in its 1995 document, a year after North Korea threatened to turn Seoul into "sea of fire.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:09 pm

