South Korea braces for typhoon Khanun; flights grounded, evacuations underway

Khanun could have a punishing impact as it will likely slice through the centre of South Korea over several hours.

Rains and winds were growing in southern South Korea on August 9 as a tropical storm drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas.

Numerous flights and ferry operations came to a halt, and tens of thousands of fishing boats were directed to ports due to the apprehension expressed by government authorities over the potential extensive destruction caused by flooding, landslides, and tidal waves generated by the powerful typhoon winds.

The storm, named Khanun, was anticipated to approach the southern and eastern regions of South Korea on Wednesday afternoon, according to the national weather agency. Subsequently, it was projected to reach the southern resort island of Jeju a few hours later, followed by making landfall near the mainland port of Tongyeong on Thursday morning.

The agency says Khanun could have a punishing impact as it will likely slice through the centre of the country over several hours, with the storm’s eye brushing the capital city of Seoul, while packing winds blowing at 90 to 154 kph.

The storm is expected to dump 10 to 40 centimetres of rain in southern and central regions and as much as 60 centimetres in the country’s mountainous eastern regions through Friday. It will be weaker as it blows into North Korea early in the day.

At 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday (6:10 a.m. GMT), the Korean Meteorological Administration recorded Khanun as a typhoon with maximum winds reaching 126 kph. At this time, the storm was positioned 290 kilometres southeast of Jeju Island, moving northward at a speed of 12 kph.

By 3 p.m., winds were intensifying on Jeju Island, reaching a peak of 86 kph near Jeju City on the island's northern side. Simultaneously, Seogwipo City on the southern side experienced heavy rainfall, accumulating 11 centimetres. Southern mainland areas, including the southwestern port city of Yeosu, were also witnessing escalating winds of up to 86 kph.

Typhoon Khanun on Aug. 9. Source: CIRA/RAMMB

In contrast, the atmosphere was relatively more tranquil in Busan, a southeastern port city. People were strolling along Songjeong Beach despite the gentle breezes, using umbrellas to shield themselves from the light rain.

Japan measured Khanun as a severe tropical storm with sustained winds of 108 kph and higher gusts. Warnings for stormy conditions, potential flooding and other risks were issued for the southwestern part of Japan’s southern island of Kyushu and nearby areas.

As a stronger typhoon last week, Khanun lashed Okinawa and other Japanese islands, causing injuries and damage.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for officials to be aggressive with disaster prevention measures and evacuations while stressing the perils posed by the storm, which comes just weeks after central and southern regions were pounded by torrential rain that triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 47 people.

The Korea Airport Corporation said at least 144 flights going in and out of Jeju were cancelled as of 11 a.m. as Khanun approached. Ferry services connecting the island with mainland ports were also cancelled while authorities shut down at least 39 roads, 26 riverside parking lots and 613 hiking trails nationwide as part of broader preventive measures.

Lee Hak-beom, an official from Korea Coast Guard, said all but 200 of the country’s 64,000 registered fishing vessels have evacuated to ports as of Wednesday morning.

Khanun has forced South Korea to evacuate the World Scout Jamboree that had been taking place at a coastal campsite in the southwestern county of Buan. Officials on Tuesday mobilized more than 1,000 buses to transfer 37,000 global scouts to university dormitories, government and corporate training centres and hotels in the capital Seoul and nearby areas.

While South Korean organisers say the Jamboree will continue in the form of cultural events and activities, including a K-Pop concert in Seoul on Friday to go with the closing ceremony, all outdoor activities will be banned from Thursday until the storm passes.

Expressing optimism, Lee Sang-min, South Korea’s Minister of the Interior and Safety, conveyed his hope that the scheduled K-Pop concert in a Seoul soccer stadium on Friday evening would proceed as intended, considering that by that time Khanun would likely have moved beyond the area. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the potential for the storm to create challenges in the event's preparations.

“If the typhoon still has an influence by then … and the conditions aren’t ideal to support the proceeding of a concert, then we will have to consider cancelling foremost,” Lee said during a briefing.

North Korean state media said that officials were employing measures to protect factories from possible storm damage, including preparing sandbags, examining pumping systems and setting up emergency plans to evacuate important machinery and workers in case of flooding.

(with agency inputs)