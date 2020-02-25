App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea becomes biggest coronavirus centre outside China

The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China.

The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week.

Most of the country's cases are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, including 129 of Monday's confirmations, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Two more people had died, it added -- both of them connected to a second cluster around a hospital in Cheongdo -- taking the toll to seven.

related news

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the country's virus alert to the highest "red" level, in a bid to strengthen the government response to the spiralling outbreak.

The government has extended kindergarten and school holidays by one week nationwide and plans to enforce tighter two-week monitoring of arrivals from China.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:37 am

tags #China #coronavirus #South Korea #World News

