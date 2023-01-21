South East Asia to benefit as China records spike in offshore flight bookings

China's recent decision to end its dynamic zero-Covid policy has resulted in easing travel restrictions and a surge in flight bookings. Chinese tourists and travellers are now getting ready for international travel and China's inter-regional neighbours will reap the most benefits, according to latest data released by travel analyst ForwardKeys in a joint seminar staged alongside China marketing solutions firm Dragon Trail International.

The data was released along with Dragon Trail’s latest Chinese Traveler Sentiment Report, which highlighted that 60 percent of its survey respondents said they wanted to travel outside Mainland China in 2023.

In terms of outbound travel, Southeast Asian destinations are most likely to benefit first from the return of Chinese tourists, according to the report. This was backed by flight data generated since the announcement of the relaxation in Covid and travel restrictions.

Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand most popular destinations

-The top seven outbound destinations that Chinese consumers plan to travel to in 2023 are all in Asia. Hong Kong leads the way, chosen by more than 20 percent of respondents. With 11.1 percent, Thailand is by far the most popular foreign country.

-In the 14-day period 26 December-8 January, Thailand (+92 percent) was the most popular Chinese consumer flight choice among major destinations, compared to the prior 14-day period. Thailand was followed by Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Indonesia and the UAE. China's travel recovery will start gradually in the first six months of 2023, while outbound travel will start to pick up in the second half of the year, according to survey results by the Chinese Traveler Sentiment Report. The country where the Covid-19 infection was first detected in 2019 is now among the last places still hewing to "zero Covid", placing millions under quarantine even as The Lunar New Year and winter Olympics approach. The Lunar New Year holiday, an event marked by mass travel as millions return home from urban centers to attend large family gatherings, begins in two weeks on February 1. The Beijing Winter Olympics are slated to begin later that week on February 4.

