South Africa unrest death toll rises to 32

The toll in KwaZulu-Natal province now stands at 26, premier Sihle Zikalala told a news conference on Tuesday, a day after officials confirmed six deaths in Gauteng province.

AFP
July 13, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
A further 22 people have died during unrest raging in South Africa, a provincial official said on Tuesday, taking the national death toll from days of violence to 32.

first published: Jul 13, 2021 01:23 pm

