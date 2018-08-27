App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030: Energy minister

South Africa has the continent's only nuclear power station and is seeking to expand its energy mix using wind, solar and coal power capacity in the coming decades.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

South Africa's government has halted its nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 and will instead mainly expand renewables, gas and hydro power, the energy minister said on Monday.

South Africa has the continent's only nuclear power station and is seeking to expand its energy mix using wind, solar and coal power capacity in the coming decades.

There were "no plans to increase nuclear until 2030," Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said while releasing the government's new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The policy paper also showed that electricity demand on the grid has been declining.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Jeff Radebe #South Africa #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.