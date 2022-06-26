English
    South Africa police investigating at 17 deaths at East London tavern

    Reuters
    June 26, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

    South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 17 patrons found inside a popular township tavern in East London, police officials said on Sunday.


    Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about three kms from the city centre.

    ”The circumstances under which they died are under investigation,” Kinana told Reuters, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.

    first published: Jun 26, 2022 03:40 pm
