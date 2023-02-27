 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sound of money: Rare violin valued at $10 million in auction

Feb 27, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Valued in excess of $10 million, the violin, made around 1731, is set to attract a combination of institutions, private individuals and consortiums of investors. “Banks and foundations are the newest participants in our market,” Tome says.

When a Guarneri “del Gesù” violin known as the “Baltic” hits the auction block at Tarisio on March 15-16, bidders won’t be vying over its sound alone. “The Baltic is not just an instrument,” says Carlos Tome, the director of Tarisio New York.  “People that are participating in the market for something like the Baltic are looking at this as a financial investment.”

Yet, unlike other collectibles that double as investments (stamps, coins, paintings), the Baltic actually does something—namely, produce the extraordinarily rich, deep, resonant sound for which Guarneri’s violins are known.

In that respect, the forthcoming sale of the Baltic, which could top the existing $15.8 million record set for a violin at public auction, underscores the intricate system of  determining value in the fine instrument market. These are antiques whose quality is dictated by condition, provenance, and nearly as important, sound. “The rarity of the occasion, and the rarity of this instrument, is what makes this sale so exciting,” Tome says.