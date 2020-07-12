Soon, get drones to deliver medicines in under 30 minutes

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon, get drones to deliver medicines in under 30 minutes

"Using drones to deliver medical supplies will introduce the model of just-in-time delivery to the current supply chain system, and will result in a smart inventory management with zero stock outs and expiries," says Asaad Joubran, head of Zipline’s business development efforts in India.

Forbes IndiaFor

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the need for a robust health care infrastructure in the country. To help combat the pandemic, Medikabazaar, a B2B marketplace for medical equipment, has signed a contract with Zipline, an on-demand drone delivery service. The partnership—likely to become operational by end of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021—will cut down delivery time of medicines to 30 minutes.

"Using drones to deliver medical supplies will introduce the model of just-in-time delivery to the current supply chain system, and will result in a smart inventory management with zero stock outs and expiries," says Asaad Joubran, head of Zipline’s business development efforts in India.

Using drones could make delivery of critical products, especially to remote areas, more accessible and faster. “Tier III and IV cities can now reap the benefit of products that are usually not available at their locations due to supply chain inefficiencies," says Vivek Tiwari, founder and CEO of Medikabazaar, adding that the trade-off might be marginally higher cost as drones would be a premium service. “However, in the near future, as the number of flights increase, economies of scale can be achieved, providing a strong challenge to terrestrial supply chains."

Close

In the next six months, the plan is to on-board over 100 hospitals that Zipline will serve from Medikabazaar's two distribution centres in Pune and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra. “We thought it was most pragmatic to start by serving Medikabazaar customers in Maharashtra, where Zipline has tied up with the state government and the Serum Institute of India to construct its first two distribution centres in Asia," adds Joubran.

related news

Other states have shown interest too. “Some of the key challenges,” Tiwari explains, “include a detailed understanding of the regulatory aspects of drone delivery in India which are still being formulated by the ministry of aviation.”

This article was first published in Forbes India magazine.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 08:35 am

tags #Technology #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.