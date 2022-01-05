MARKET NEWS

Sony says to establish new electric vehicle company

Japan’s Sony Group will establish a new company for electric vehicles this spring, its chairman said, becoming the latest tech giant to enter the fast-growing market.

Reuters
January 05, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
Rank 6 | Sony | Company: Multinational conglomerate (Image: PTI)

Japan’s Sony Group will establish a new company for electric vehicles this spring, its chairman said, becoming the latest tech giant to enter the fast-growing market.

Shares of Sony jumped more than 4% on the announcement.
first published: Jan 5, 2022 07:47 am

