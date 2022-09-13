 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Reuters
Sep 13, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

"As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

SONY

Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

"As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Sony Music #Ukraine #war #World News
first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.