    Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

    "As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

    Reuters
    September 13, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST
    SONY

    Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

    It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

    The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
