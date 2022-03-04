English
    Sony, Honda to form new company to develop and sell electric vehicles

    Reuters
    March 04, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Japan's manufacturing giants Honda Motor Co Ltd and Sony Group Corp said on Friday they have agreed to join hands to develop and sell battery electric vehicles.

    The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture to develop and sell the electric vehicles this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025.

    Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.

    The presidents of both companies will hold a joint news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).
    Reuters
