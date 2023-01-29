 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Jaishankar made the remarks, viewed as a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday while interacting with the audience in Pune in a question-answer session during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue, knowing it is not true, for politics and by talking about some land which was taken by China in 1962, they give the impression this happened recently.

He also said the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a technical matter and Indus commissioners of both countries will talk to each other on this issue.

Queried about some people or leaders from political parties lacking confidence in India while speaking about China (military stand-off), he said there are some people in the Opposition who have such thinking which he finds difficult to understand.