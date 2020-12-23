MARKET NEWS

Some NYSE operations to return to remote working

NYSE trading floor will remain open and continue to support all NYSE floor broker activity, spokeswoman added.

Reuters
December 23, 2020 / 11:13 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Some of the New York Stock Exchange’s operations will temporarily return to remote working from Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.


“In response to changes in the NYC-area public health conditions, NYSE designated market makers (DMMs) will temporarily return to remote operations (with limited exceptions),” an NYSE spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.


The Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE DMMs floor oversees trading in the exchange’s 2,200 listed companies.


The state of New York reported 9,727 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. Overall, the state has recorded more than 871,000 cases and over 36,000 deaths.


NYSE trading floor will remain open and continue to support all NYSE floor broker activity, spokeswoman added.

Reuters
first published: Dec 23, 2020 11:12 am

