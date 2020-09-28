172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|some-flights-diverted-from-doha-airport-after-plane-makes-emergency-landing-5893431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Some flights diverted from Doha airport after plane makes emergency landing

A "limited number" of flights were diverted from landing at Qatar's airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter.

The plane was a B747 F, it added.

The plane was a B747 F, it added.

More details awaited
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:15 am

