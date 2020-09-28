Some flights diverted from Doha airport after plane makes emergency landing

A "limited number" of flights were diverted from landing at Qatar's airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter.
Reuters
The plane was a B747 F, it added.More details awaited
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:15 am