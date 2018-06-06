App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank's ARM cedes control of China ops to consortium for $775 million

Arm will be selling the 51 percent of Arm Technology China to a consortium led by Hou An Innovation Fund, which is jointly managed by ARM and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British chipmaker Arm Holdings, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp, will cede control of its Chinese business to a group of local investors in a $775 million deal.

Arm will be selling the 51 percent of Arm Technology China to a consortium led by Hou An Innovation Fund, which is jointly managed by ARM and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The chipmaker will then form a joint venture (JV) with the consortium, the source added.

The deal will help boost opportunities for Arm in China, SoftBank said in a statement on Tuesday.

related news

"Arm believes this joint venture, which will license Arm semiconductor technology to Chinese companies and locally develop Arm technology in China, will expand Arm's opportunities in the Chinese market," SoftBank said.

According to the source, the consortium led by Hou An will be a controlling shareholder in the JV.

Backers of Hou An include sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, Silk Road Fund, Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Shenzhen's Shum Yip Group and Hopu, according to China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Arm will, however, continue to get a significant proportion of all licence, royalty, software and services revenue earned by Arm China's licensing of its chips, SoftBank said.

Arm's China semiconductor technology IP business accounted for about a fifth of its revenue in the year ended March 2018.

SoftBank acquired ARM, Britain's most valuable technology company, for $32 billion in 2016.

The Nikkei newspaper reported last month that Arm was planning to sign over control of its Chinese operations to a new JV involving itself and Chinese partners.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 10:42 am

tags #ARM #China #SoftBank #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.