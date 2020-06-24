App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank to sell T-Mobile shares at $103 apiece: Source

SoftBank on Monday unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. This included a public offering of 133.5 million shares.

Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp is set to sell a portion of its stake in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc at $103 per share to raise $13.76 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

SoftBank declined to comment. T-Mobile shares closed on Tuesday at $107.16.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:01 am

