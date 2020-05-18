SoftBank to raise over $11 billion for buybacks using Alibaba shares

Softbank Group will raise 1.25 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) using Alibaba stock to fund buybacks of its own shares, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday.

The SoftBank CEO made the comment at an earnings briefing after his company slid to a 1.4 trillion yen loss in the just-ended fiscal year, hit by massive losses at its Vision Fund.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

($1 = 107.1700 yen)