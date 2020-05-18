SoftBank to raise over $11 billion for buybacks using Alibaba shares

The SoftBank CEO made the comment at an earnings briefing after his company slid to a 1.4 trillion yen loss in the just-ended fiscal year
Softbank Group will raise 1.25 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) using Alibaba stock to fund buybacks of its own shares, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday.
The SoftBank CEO made the comment at an earnings briefing after his company slid to a 1.4 trillion yen loss in the just-ended fiscal year, hit by massive losses at its Vision Fund.($1 = 107.1700 yen)
First Published on May 18, 2020 02:26 pm