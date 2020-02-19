App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank to borrow up to $4.5 billion using domestic telco's shares as collateral

The loan will be used to boost the group's cash on hand and for general business purposes, a company spokeswoman said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 financial domestic and foreign institutions using part of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

The loan will be used to boost the group's cash on hand and for general business purposes, a company spokeswoman said.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #shares #SoftBank #Telecom #World News

