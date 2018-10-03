App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank proposes to offer free power to solar alliance countries

SoftBank said in 2015 that it would foray into India's solar energy market, and invest up to $20 billion along with Foxconn Technology and Bharti Enterprises, aiming a capacity of up to 20 gigawatts.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has proposed to offer free electricity, after 25 years, to International Solar Alliance member-countries that sign power purchase agreements, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at a renewable energy conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

SoftBank said in 2015 that it would foray into India's solar energy market, and invest up to $20 billion along with Foxconn Technology and Bharti Enterprises, aiming a capacity of up to 20 gigawatts.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #SoftBank Group Corp #Solar Alliance #World News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.