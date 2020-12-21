MARKET NEWS

SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on December 21

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the report added.

Reuters
December 21, 2020 / 08:04 AM IST

SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 21, 2020 07:55 am

