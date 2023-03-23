 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Softbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of US IPO

Mar 23, 2023

The British chip designer recently notified several of its customers of a "significant shift" to its business model, the newspaper said, citing several industry executives and former employees.

Arm Ltd, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is seeking to raise prices for its chip designs, as it aims to boost revenue ahead of an initial public offering in New York, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Arm intends to alter its royalty program, ceasing to charge chipmakers royalties for using its designs based on a chip's value, and instead charge device makers based on the value of the device, the report said.

As a result of this change, Arm anticipates generating multiple times more revenue for each design it sells, since the value of an average smartphone far exceeds that of a single chip.