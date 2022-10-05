English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung: Report

    The billionaire, who is making his first visit to Seoul in three years, said earlier that he'd like to talk with Samsung about a "strategic alliance with Arm".

    Reuters
    October 05, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP

    SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics, but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.

    The billionaire, who is making his first visit to Seoul in three years, said earlier that he'd like to talk with Samsung about a "strategic alliance with Arm".

    The visit comes amid speculation over the potential formation of an industry consortium to invest in Arm, whose technology powers Apple's iPhone and nearly all other smartphones, and ensure its neutrality.

    At a meeting held on Tuesday which Arm Chief Executive Rene Haas also attended, Son did not propose that Samsung buy a stake in Arm or make a pre-IPO investment, the JoongAng daily newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed industry sources.

    SoftBank did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment. Samsung declined to comment.

    Close
    SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016 for $32 billion. A subsequent proposed deal to sell it to Nvidia aroused industry opposition and foundered on regulatory hurdles, prompting SoftBank to outline plans for a U.S. listing of the Cambridge-based firm.
    Reuters
    Tags: #investment #Samsung #SoftBank #World News
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 01:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.