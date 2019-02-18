App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund: Report

Mubadala, which is a big investor in SoftBank's Vision Fund, will use the fund to invest between $5 million and $30 million in European start-ups, FT reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japan's SoftBank Group has provided nearly half the cash for the new $400 million fund by Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment Co that aims to back European start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Mubadala, which is a big investor in SoftBank's Vision Fund, will use the fund to invest between $5 million and $30 million in European start-ups, FT reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A company executive said last week Mubadala Ventures was planning to launch a technology-focused, $400 million European fund this year.

The European venture fund, which has already made a few undisclosed investments, will be run from a new office in London, the FT said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, while Mubadala was not immediately reachable for comment.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Japan #Mubadala Investment #SoftBank Group #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.