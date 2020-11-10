172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|softbank-in-talks-to-sell-robot-maker-boston-dynamics-to-hyundai-report-6095401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 0

Need 122 more seats to win

MGB : 0

Need 122 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai: Report

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said.

Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co , Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said.

Boston Dynamics' products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

Close

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:25 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.