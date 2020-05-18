SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom: Report

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the newspaper reported.
SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile U.S. stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.
A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the newspaper reported.SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.
First Published on May 18, 2020 10:35 am