SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom: Report

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile U.S. stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.