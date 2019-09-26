SoftBank in talks to boost $1.5 billion WeWork investment pledge: Report

SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra $1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.
SoftBank Group Corp is holding talks with WeWork to boost a $1.5 billion investment it had earlier agreed to invest in the U.S. office-sharing startup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra $1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.
SoftBank would invest at least $2.5 billion, but would lower the price per share at which it acquires WeWork share, the report added.
WeWork and SoftBank did not immediately respond to request for comment.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 07:46 am