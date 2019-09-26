SoftBank in talks to boost $1.5 billion WeWork investment pledge: Report

SoftBank Group Corp is holding talks with WeWork to boost a $1.5 billion investment it had earlier agreed to invest in the U.S. office-sharing startup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra $1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

SoftBank would invest at least $2.5 billion, but would lower the price per share at which it acquires WeWork share, the report added.