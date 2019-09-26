App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank in talks to boost $1.5 billion WeWork investment pledge: Report

SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra $1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank Group Corp is holding talks with WeWork to boost a $1.5 billion investment it had earlier agreed to invest in the U.S. office-sharing startup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra $1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

SoftBank would invest at least $2.5 billion, but would lower the price per share at which it acquires WeWork share, the report added.

Close
WeWork and SoftBank did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 07:46 am

tags #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.