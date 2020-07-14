App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings: Report

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the internet of things, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

Close

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan.

SoftBank did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 08:32 am

tags #World News

