Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says equity value back at pre-virus levels

The rise in corporate value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake is Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and following the successful merger of its U.S. wireless unit with T-Mobile US Inc.

Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the equity value of the group's holdings has recovered to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels, in a defence of his investing reputation after the group was hammered by losses.

SoftBank has undertaken a complex transaction to divest part of its T-Mobile US stake to raise $20 billion. That brings the total from its asset sale programme, which includes monetisation of stakes in Alibaba and wireless carrier SoftBank Corp, to $35 billion or 80% of the planned total, Son said.

Those funds are being allocated to share buybacks and to increase SoftBanks's financial leeway.

Son's group was hit with a record annual loss in the year ended March as his tech investments faltered.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:45 am

