SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says 'embarrassed and flustered' by track record: Report

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said is "embarrassed and flustered" by his track record, in comments to Nikkei Business magazine.

"When I look at the growth of U.S. and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it's not good enough," Son said in an interview.

SoftBank founder Son is spending most of his time on the group's investing activities - centred on the $100 billion Vision Fund - leaving day-to-day running of core businesses such as telcoms operator SoftBank Corp to key lieutenants.