SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says 'embarrassed and flustered' by track record: Report

"When I look at the growth of U.S. and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it's not good enough," Son said in an interview.
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said is "embarrassed and flustered" by his track record, in comments to Nikkei Business magazine.
"When I look at the growth of U.S. and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it's not good enough," Son said in an interview.
SoftBank founder Son is spending most of his time on the group's investing activities - centred on the $100 billion Vision Fund - leaving day-to-day running of core businesses such as telcoms operator SoftBank Corp to key lieutenants.
With portfolio company WeWork pulling its IPO and valuations at other key investments falling, SoftBank is struggling to attract investment to a second mammoth fund, Reuters reported last week.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 01:37 pm