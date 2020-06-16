App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Grab set to announce layoffs: Sources

Grab, Southeast Asia's most valuable startup that is backed by SoftBank Group Corp and was last valued at $14 billion, flagged the layoffs at a townhall for staff, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab is set to announce layoffs on Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

Grab is expected to cut 5% of its staff, or around 300 people, one source said.

Grab is expected to cut 5% of its staff, or around 300 people, one source said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Grab #SoftBank #World News

