App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Softbank-backed Grab prepares for 'long winter' as coronavirus hits revenue

The Southeast Asian company has seen an uptick in food and parcel deliveries, but its core ride-hailing business has dropped, co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Rank 2 | Grab - Singapore | The technology company offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, food delivery service and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations. Grab forced Uber out of the region in 2018 and acquired its local operations.
Rank 2 | Grab - Singapore | The technology company offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, food delivery service and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations. Grab forced Uber out of the region in 2018 and acquired its local operations.

Softbank-backed Grab is preparing for a potentially "long winter", co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said on Thursday, as the ride-hailing firm's revenue takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Southeast Asian company has seen an uptick in food and parcel deliveries, but its core ride-hailing business has dropped, she said.

Overall revenue was "lower than it used to be pre-COVID", she said. "During this time, we are preparing for the worst case scenario, which is potentially a very long winter."

Close

The company is taking measures to be more capital efficient and conserve cash, she said.

related news

Last month, Grab CEO Anthony Tan said the pandemic was the single biggest crisis to affect the eight-year-old company, with volumes in its ride-hailing business down by double-digit percentages in some countries.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Grab #Soft Bank #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

As Airbus, Boeing cut production, Indian suppliers follow suit

As Airbus, Boeing cut production, Indian suppliers follow suit

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.