Snap national lockdown in New Zealand over virus case

"We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance," Ardern said in a televised national address, calling the Delta strain "a game changer".

August 17, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

New Zealand will move into a snap three-day lockdown after recording its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in six months, suspected to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday.

Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #New Zealand #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:16 pm

