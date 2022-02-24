English
    Smoke seen over defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv: Witness

    Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent reported.

    Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.
    Reuters
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 04:54 pm

