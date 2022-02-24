Smoke seen over defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv: Witness
Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.
Reuters
February 24, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent reported.
